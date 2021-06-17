Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ricardo Pirroni

Jam Doughnut

Jam Doughnut procreate digital painting painting illustration artwork design
I was hungry so I painted a doughnut in Procreate. I'm quite proud of the reflection and transparency in the jam. :D

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
