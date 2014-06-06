Tumi Resources Limited logo

Ryan Erickson

Created this simple type driven logo a few weeks ago for a mining exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. I'll be doing further work for them in the near future. :)

Posted on Jun 6, 2014
