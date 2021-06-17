Medical File Logo

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, I'm Designer Logo from Indonesia. I have passionately and meticulously created works with unique logo desing for my clients. I listen carefully to what you stand for and translate it into a visual language to create brands that will stand out.
For business, Please email me at ekadatu.febrianto@gmail.com