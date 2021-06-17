Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eka Datu

Medical File Logo

Eka Datu
Eka Datu
  • Save
Medical File Logo icon minimal flat design branding vector logo
Download color palette

Hello, I'm Designer Logo from Indonesia. I have passionately and meticulously created works with unique logo desing for my clients. I listen carefully to what you stand for and translate it into a visual language to create brands that will stand out.

For business, Please email me at ekadatu.febrianto@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Eka Datu
Eka Datu

More by Eka Datu

View profile
    • Like