HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners)

The Haunt Brush Set is a full arsenal liner brush set for Procreate, with a wide range of custom made liners, including distressed, gritty, chalky, rugged and clean liner brushes to suit the needs for any style of illustration or artwork.
The set includes 61 custom made liner brushes made for illustrators and artists, no matter if you're at an entry level or a seasoned veteran professional. This set will cover all of your needs when it comes to liner brushes.