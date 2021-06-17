Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emir Ayouni

HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners)

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
HAUNT - Brush Set for Procreate (Clean & Gritty Inkers/Liners) salems lot horror haunt growcase illustration garmco garm company liner brush liner brushes inkers inker procreate brush set
  1. haunt1.jpg
  2. haunt2.jpg

HAUNT Brush Set (Procreate)

Price
$18
Available on garmcompany.com
HAUNT Brush Set (Procreate)

The Haunt Brush Set is a full arsenal liner brush set for Procreate, with a wide range of custom made liners, including distressed, gritty, chalky, rugged and clean liner brushes to suit the needs for any style of illustration or artwork.

The set includes 61 custom made liner brushes made for illustrators and artists, no matter if you're at an entry level or a seasoned veteran professional. This set will cover all of your needs when it comes to liner brushes.

