Company Profile | e-Book Template

Company Profile | e-Book Template indesign logo branding graphic design
This is my Company Profile | eBrochure Design. Hope you Appreciate This. If you need any Type Design Don't forget contact with me
Email : graphicshaper@gmail.com

DOWNLOAD NOW : https://graphicriver.net/user/graphicshaper/portfolio

Included Files

* IDDN – Adobe InDesign
* IDML – Adobe InDesign
* PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader
* Read Me Files

Featured

* Size 1024 X 768
* Master Pages
* 30 page Designs
* 30 Files Included
* Automatic Page Numbering
* Amazing 10 Modern Color Scheme
* RGB – 100 % Editable
* Unlimited Color Facility
* Just one click changes the color
* All Graphics Are 100% Editable
* Easy Editable Content
* RGB – 100 % Vector in all layer (Re-sizable)
* Well organised files and folders
* Very Easy to Edit Size & Color
* Clean, Modern And Professional Style
* Includes Help Files
* Only Free Fonts Used
* Adobe InDesign for CS2, CS3, CS4, CS5, CS5.5, CS6 & CC
* Model Photograph is not included in the main item downloadm

Package Includes

+ INDD – Adobe InDesign (10 Files)
+ IDML – Adobe InDesign (10 Files)
+ PDF – Adobe Acrobat Reader (10 Files)
+ Read Me Files

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
