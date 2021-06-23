Tommy Blake

Anchor Security Truck Wrap

Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Hire Me
  • Save
Anchor Security Truck Wrap security anchor green wrap truck mockup mock logo branding design icon
Download color palette

A slick new truck wrap for Anchor Security.

Instagram | Portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Tommy Blake
Tommy Blake
Branding + UI Design + Illustration
Hire Me

More by Tommy Blake

View profile
    • Like