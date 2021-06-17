Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
M. Husnul Wardi

Daily UI #3 - Landing Page

M. Husnul Wardi
M. Husnul Wardi
  • Save
Daily UI #3 - Landing Page designer visualdesign webdesigner landingpage
Download color palette

Hi guys 👋
This is design for the Daily UI Challenge #3 - Landing Page.

Do not forget to like ❤️
If there are suggestions in the comments 💬

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
M. Husnul Wardi
M. Husnul Wardi

More by M. Husnul Wardi

View profile
    • Like