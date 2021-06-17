Andrew McSweeney

Web illustration // Learning Enhancement Project 2021 (Co-Learn)

Andrew McSweeney
Andrew McSweeney
  • Save
Download color palette

1/3 Created with Blender 2.92 // Textured in Substance Painter ©andrewmcsweeney

Andrew McSweeney
Andrew McSweeney
Motion Designer

More by Andrew McSweeney

View profile
    • Like