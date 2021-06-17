Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vanshika Kumar

Scheduler App for High School Students

Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar
  • Save
Scheduler App for High School Students calendar app calendar schedule scheduler app mobile app app ui mobile design mobile ui
Download color palette

I found a random design challenge online and decided on participating during my one hour lunch break at work! The prompt was: Scheduler App for high school students.

Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar

More by Vanshika Kumar

View profile
    • Like