Biofuel - wood chips logo conctpt

Logo for a company selling biofuel: shavings, wood chips ...
The work is suitable for sale. Harmonious introduction of your name, will be included in the price.
The logo uses a double meaning - burning shavings with outgoing steam and the trees from which they are produced (mixed forest).