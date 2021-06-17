Vladimir Pechonkin

Biofuel - wood chips logo conctpt

Biofuel - wood chips logo conctpt forest eco naturale two meanings steam wood chips double meaning minimalism minimal spruce wood trees tree branding brandbook design brand logo
Logo for a company selling biofuel: shavings, wood chips ...

The work is suitable for sale. Harmonious introduction of your name, will be included in the price.
The logo uses a double meaning - burning shavings with outgoing steam and the trees from which they are produced (mixed forest).

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
