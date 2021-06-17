Jetpacks and Rollerskates

FLARP FISH (on cardboard)

FLARP FISH (on cardboard) handmade type lettering dead art comic font hand lettering typography fish cardboard cute design logo cartoon retro character design illustration
I have been drawing a bunch on cardboard lately. Thought I would share here.

I'm Blake Stevenson. A UX/UI designer and illustrator.

