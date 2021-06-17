Deividas Bielskis

Matic

Matic bitcoin cryptocurrency technology tech polygon network ethereum protocol blockchain finance crypto currency matic isometric symbol branding logo crypto
From archives. In collaboration with flair digital. https://flairdigital.co

MATIC is the cryptocurrency that powers the Polygon network, which provides a framework for building and connecting blockchains.

Polygon(Matic) currently ranks 14th among the world's largest cryptocurrencies based on market cap value.

