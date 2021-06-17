alex aleksandrov

AutoRia - Audi A4

AutoRia - Audi A4
illustration with red Audi that were created for the largest car market in Ukraine - AutoRia.com. Illustrations for the street advertising were part of the brand's advertising campaign.

The whole set includes 6 illustrations with representatives of the target audience of the company and with the most common cars in the car market. You can see other illustrations in the full presentation on Behance 👈

I open for new project. Feel free to write me - alexandrovbrand@gmail.com

Also welcome to my socials -
Behance | Instagram

Illustrator & Brand identity designer / Open for freelance
