Andrew Reifman

Fanatiks Table Action

Andrew Reifman
Andrew Reifman
  • Save
Fanatiks Table Action fanatiks sports table stats soccer ux scissor kicks tables
Download color palette

Whipping up some table styles for an upcoming social site for sports fans called Fanatiks. Ole ole ole!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Andrew Reifman
Andrew Reifman

More by Andrew Reifman

View profile
    • Like