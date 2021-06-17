Robbin Cenijn
RALLY

Fan Study wins FWA of the day!

Fan Study wins FWA of the day! awards thefwa win particles webgl spotify branding logo illustration design mobile website motion animation fwa
Spotify for Artists - Fan Study wins FWA of the day at The FWA. Super stoked with this one and congrats to the entire team! Rally + Gus + Spotify for Artists

If you haven't explored the insights: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/


