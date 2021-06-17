Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calligraphy Logo For Farabi Work

Calligraphy Logo For Farabi Work
Hi there!
Presenting to you an Bngla "ফ" art logo design project. I tried to achieve a Calligraphy system mark for this concept.
Please let me know your real opinion on it.
Thanks In Advance.

Have any Freelance projects for me?

Mail: designagency.info@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 18284 0506
www.designagency.com.bd

