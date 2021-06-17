Coach chat app onboarding

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, Dribbble! 👋
I'm very excited to share with you my first shot here on dribble
Onboarding for coach chat app.
A while ago, I began to pay more care to interactive designs and how to show them in a way that suits the user and his interests.
The first of these ideas was the onboarding screens for an application that allows the user to communicate with the fitness coach via chat. 💪🏻
I hope you like my first shot ❤️