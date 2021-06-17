Coach chat app onboarding

Hello, Dribbble! 👋

I'm very excited to share with you my first shot here on dribble

Onboarding for coach chat app.

A while ago, I began to pay more care to interactive designs and how to show them in a way that suits the user and his interests.

The first of these ideas was the onboarding screens for an application that allows the user to communicate with the fitness coach via chat. 💪🏻

I hope you like my first shot ❤️