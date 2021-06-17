Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Taganchin

Sunny day

Sergey Taganchin
Sergey Taganchin
  • Save
Sunny day motion graphics design shapes logo animation after effect gif shape animation 2danimation
Download color palette

The sun is reaching out to you,
I am filled with your strength in battle!
There is a battle for truth on the planet
I sing the glory and honor of this battle.
Sun burn slander and libel
Greedy and black people with anger.
Eternal love and radiance secrets
Give a man and warm his soul!
The sun! You give wisdom and hope
You chase misfortunes and heal people.
You give clothes to the Highest Protection,
So protect us with your strength!
Thanks for watching my family!

Sergey Taganchin
Sergey Taganchin

More by Sergey Taganchin

View profile
    • Like