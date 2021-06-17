The sun is reaching out to you,

I am filled with your strength in battle!

There is a battle for truth on the planet

I sing the glory and honor of this battle.

Sun burn slander and libel

Greedy and black people with anger.

Eternal love and radiance secrets

Give a man and warm his soul!

The sun! You give wisdom and hope

You chase misfortunes and heal people.

You give clothes to the Highest Protection,

So protect us with your strength!

Thanks for watching my family!