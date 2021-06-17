On-boarding Screens- Emergency Response App

Hi Dribbblers!

This is the project for indigenous Community people. This is the COVID-19 tracker app. Absolute safety tracking, protect you and your family, record your health indicators and symptoms!

I've designed onboarding screens for this app with the look and feel of indigenous people through illustration.

Looking forward to your feedback!

