Troon Technologies

On-boarding Screens- Emergency Response App

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
  • Save
On-boarding Screens- Emergency Response App illustration creative clean vector app design emergency alert mobile app clean ui response community indigenous concept mobile onboarding screen mobile design tracker app covid-19 app mobile app design red and black
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

This is the project for indigenous Community people. This is the COVID-19 tracker app. Absolute safety tracking, protect you and your family, record your health indicators and symptoms!

I've designed onboarding screens for this app with the look and feel of indigenous people through illustration.

Looking forward to your feedback!

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Technologies
Troon Technologies
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology

More by Troon Technologies

View profile
    • Like