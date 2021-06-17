AK

MindMuse Portfolio & Company Profile cover design

AK
AK
Hire Me
  • Save
MindMuse Portfolio & Company Profile cover design web landing page identity typography design modern geometric illustration catalog book cover portfolio profile company graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hey there! 🔥
It's been a very long time since my last shot

We've put hard work into our company profile design, and today I'd like to share the cover design of this book with you again
What do you think?
Let me know in the comments!

Follow us on Instagram if you'd like to see more work like this

Cheers,
🔥

AK
AK
Art Director in Branding / Logo design / UI UX
Hire Me

More by AK

View profile
    • Like