Hello Dribbblers 👋,
Currently, metropolitan people are facing a big issue regarding their car parking issue. We have designed a Car Parking App Design that makes it very easy to find a parking spot in cities.
On the first screen, users can find a real-time parking slot for their car. In the second screen, users can select the time from the multiple time selection options and choose an online payment option. The third screen contains augmented reality real-time tracking, which navigates the user to the car parking slot. We created it with a simple style as always.
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for the latest updates.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop
