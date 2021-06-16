Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Rodolfo Baquier

NDLON Bandana

Rodolfo Baquier
Rodolfo Baquier
NDLON Bandana laborer ndlon community mexican latino hispano immigrant screen printing bandana apparel design illustration
Solo El Pueblo Salva Al Pueblo

Price
$25
Available on store.ndlon.org
Good for sale
Solo El Pueblo Salva Al Pueblo

Elements of the bandana design x National Day Laborer Organization Network ( NDLON)

The theme of the bandanas is "Solo el pueblo salva al pueblo" (Only the People Will Save the People) and is inspired by the Mutual Aid efforts that arose during the pandemic nationally and internationally.

All proceeds go to support the Organization's Safety Net Fund.

Rodolfo Baquier
Rodolfo Baquier
Mexican Illustrator & Designer based in Brooklyn, NY
