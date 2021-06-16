Sopyan Giantoro

The Angel Guardian Logo

Sopyan Giantoro
Sopyan Giantoro
  • Save
The Angel Guardian Logo graphic design vector illustration business logodesign branding identity design brand logo
Download color palette

Available for sale.

Are you interested??
You can get this logo on https://scalebranding.com/product/62702

Please feel free to contact me.
✉️ sopyangiantoro28@gmail.com

Sopyan Giantoro
Sopyan Giantoro

More by Sopyan Giantoro

View profile
    • Like