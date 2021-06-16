Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mike Banom

Giant Propel | Studio Photography

Giant Propel | Studio Photography
A small personal project I did during lock down last year — studio photography of my Giant Propel. This is a 'pano' image. Final resolution is 16,345px by 10,216px, or a 166MP image. Bit of an experiment. Swipe to see some 100% and 200% crops and a few additional views.

