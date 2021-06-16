Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 Logo Animation

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An animation of the Milwaukee Bucks logo from the 2015-16 season onward, created within Adobe After Effects as a sample project for the interview process of a Motion Graphics Animator position with the team.
Ultimately, I didn't get the position but was still left a piece of work I am immensely proud of both artistically and on a technical level.