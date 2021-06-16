Lucas Seidel

Milwaukee Bucks 2020-21 Logo Animation

An animation of the Milwaukee Bucks logo from the 2015-16 season onward, created within Adobe After Effects as a sample project for the interview process of a Motion Graphics Animator position with the team.

Ultimately, I didn't get the position but was still left a piece of work I am immensely proud of both artistically and on a technical level.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
