Matthew Higgins

Tidal Waves

Matthew Higgins
Matthew Higgins
  • Save
Tidal Waves graphic design gradient water sun waves tidal summer beach illustration logo vector branding icon flat minimal design
Download color palette

Small little personal project for a fun colorful brand! Follow me on Instagram @matt.higginsdesign

And if you want to hire me go contact me on Facebook @ higginsdesign.net

Don't forget to like and share!

Matthew Higgins
Matthew Higgins

More by Matthew Higgins

View profile
    • Like