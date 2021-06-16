Sevinj

UKIYO jam

UKIYO jam fruits jam packaging strawberry jam cherry strawberry marmalade pack brand jar packaging design jam product vector packaging logo illustration branding minimal graphic design design
Packaging made for handmade jam brand brand named UKIYO.

What you think of this concept? Press L if you love it or leave your feedback🤗

