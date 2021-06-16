Omega-Pixel

Email Growth Kit

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Hire Me
  • Save
Email Growth Kit fun design negative space combination mark combination logo leaf design nature logo growth email logodesign logodesigns logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Email Growth Kit fun design negative space combination mark combination logo leaf design nature logo growth email logodesign logodesigns logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Email Growth Kit fun design negative space combination mark combination logo leaf design nature logo growth email logodesign logodesigns logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Email Growth Kit fun design negative space combination mark combination logo leaf design nature logo growth email logodesign logodesigns logo illustration design logos vector creative branding logodesigner designer art
Download color palette
  1. project.png
  2. rad dribbble 3.png
  3. rad dribbble 2.png
  4. rad dribbble 1.png

This concept is for a physical box posted out to business owners and junior marketers with books, exercises and tasks to complete. they provide email marketing consultancy services to small and medium-sized businesses and this is a productised version of they initial training, aimed at helping those starting out or trying to work out where to go.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

Omega-Pixel
Omega-Pixel
Power your company with our creative studio
Hire Me

More by Omega-Pixel

View profile
    • Like