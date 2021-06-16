Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bima slot characters animation

The video demonstrates character animation of the Bima slot game.

The characters of the game appear spectacularly, in a bright column of light. Each of the heroes takes his own pose and is ready to immediately join the battle.

To enhance the contrast, a solid background rectangle is placed behind the characters.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/bima-x/⁠

