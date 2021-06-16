Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pet Wish - The new app for customized dog food

Pet Wish - The new app for customized dog food icon logo vector figma adobexd adobe uidesigner uxdesigner uxresearch illustration design app ux branding graphic design
Pet wish was created with the aim to help our dogs lovers! We created a service where you can find their balanced food, endorsed by professionals, which you can buy it from your home or work and receive it at your door.

You can see the project on
https://www.behance.net/natalialevrero

