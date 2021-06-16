Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anirban Majumdar

Logo Design - Barbados Beard Oil

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Logo Design - Barbados Beard Oil brand marketing designer logo design logo creative graphic design design vector typography illustration branding
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘀 𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗼, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like