Daily Ui Challenge #009 # Music player

Hey dribblers,
I am learning Ui design and I really liked the shot by alchemistartist.
@ r/u_alchemistartist22
I tried to replicate that.
Hope you like it 😃

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
