COVID-19 Tracker

Hello fellow designers!

Last year, when COVID-19 sent everyone home, we created a set of apps to help companies support their employees through these tough times and to help them help themselves, by giving personalized advice, depending on how they were feeling at the time.

And of course, we love #darkmode! ❤️

Hope you guys like it and press L to share the love!

Posted on Jun 17, 2021
