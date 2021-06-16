Coen Pohl

Taxi's in Seoul

Taxi's in Seoul night neon taxi illustration seoul korea city isometric
Another illustration in the Night in Seoul series. Taking a taxi for the first time in Seoul gave me huge 'Lost in Translation' (the movie) vibes. Especially seeing all the neon signs reflecting on the cars and windows

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
