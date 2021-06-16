TMS – Tele Medicine System

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The client, one of the biggest chains of healthcare organizations in the Middle East, wanted to come up with an advanced Telemedicine solution back in 2012. The majority of deaths occurred due to the delay in giving primary treatment to the patients especially during the casualty. The client wished to provide the primary treatment from the moment the ambulance reached the patient’s doorstep. Simply put, the client requires an integrated telemedicine system consists of medical devices and advanced software for initiating emergency treatment quickly.