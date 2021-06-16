TMS – Tele Medicine System

The client, one of the biggest chains of healthcare organizations in the Middle East, wanted to come up with an advanced Telemedicine solution back in 2012. The majority of deaths occurred due to the delay in giving primary treatment to the patients especially during the casualty. The client wished to provide the primary treatment from the moment the ambulance reached the patient’s doorstep. Simply put, the client requires an integrated telemedicine system consists of medical devices and advanced software for initiating emergency treatment quickly.