The sole objective of this fitness app is to guide and motivate the users to they can perform workouts regularly at home or at the gym. The client contacted us to make a robust workout cum personal fitness instructor app that can create workout plans as per the user’s requirements. These workout plans can be classified into four categories- Gain Mass, Get Lean, Build Strength, and Develop Power.