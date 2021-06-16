Sanaullah Ujjal

XELTEKNO Logo Design ( X + Arrow + Tech )

XELTEKNO Logo Design ( X + Arrow + Tech ) gradient minimal icon app logo brand identity branding symbol identity abstract geometric lettermark modern digital future tech arrow x tech logo tech technology startup logo
Hi Friends, Logo design exploration for XELTEKNO .
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
