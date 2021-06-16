ADT SoSecure

ADT partnered with Nagarro to extend their security offering and peace of mind outside the home with a new personal security app to help keep people safe on the go.

The SoSecure app provides professionally monitored SOS response, allowing users to discreetly contact ADT from their phones if they are feeling unsafe or have an emergency and need to get help fast.

We designed a world-class customer experience that is intuitive — and simple enough for use during a crisis, or in any situation.

SoSecure app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

