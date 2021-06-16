ADT SoSecure

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
ADT partnered with Nagarro to extend their security offering and peace of mind outside the home with a new personal security app to help keep people safe on the go.
The SoSecure app provides professionally monitored SOS response, allowing users to discreetly contact ADT from their phones if they are feeling unsafe or have an emergency and need to get help fast.
We designed a world-class customer experience that is intuitive — and simple enough for use during a crisis, or in any situation.
SoSecure app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
We are Nagarro
Digital Product Engineering company that is scaling design in a big way! We build products and experiences that inspire, excite, and delight. We work at scale — across all devices and digital mediums, and our people exist everywhere in the world (in 26 countries, to be exact).
