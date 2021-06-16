Troon Technologies

Silver Linings Initiative Logo

Silver Linings Initiative Logo design clean flat graphic design branding illustration homeless initiative silver linings creative black white
Hi Friends,

Silver Lining Initiative is an app for homeless people. I have made a home within the clouds silver lining and birds represent a couple of homeless people.

Hope you guys like it.

--

