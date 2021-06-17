Aurora Phan

JCI South Sai Gon - Landing Page Redesign

Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
  • Save
JCI South Sai Gon - Landing Page Redesign young fresh trust donate join us green interface design ui landing page vision mission
Download color palette

You're so green— I mean You're so young! 😋

This is a non-profit organization for the young generation.
That's why I twist the main color a bit and using "organic" imaginary to make it feel fresh and trustful.

Please tell me what your thoughts about this ☺️☺️☺️

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2021
Aurora Phan
Aurora Phan
UI/UX. Print Design.

More by Aurora Phan

View profile
    • Like