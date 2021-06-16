Vishojeet Ku Tigga

DoList App UI Design

My First App UI Design for a task managing app named DoList. It was a personal project. It took me atleast 2 to 3 days as wasn't sure what i want to make. It was not that good. It had many flaws like it wasn't responsive, the vectors and elements weren't aligned nicely, the icons were a low quailty. This project taught me a lot of things.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
