Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SAHID AHMED

Online learning app UI dashboard

SAHID AHMED
SAHID AHMED
  • Save
Online learning app UI dashboard bule study simple clean look online learning ui admin dashboard education knowledge modern logo
Download color palette

How is your weekend? Hope you enjoy it.
Here my 4th exploration of the Educational Apps UI Design . Like the weekend, hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Available for Freelance
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Connect with me
Facebook
Behance

Available for freelance
Email: iamsahidofficial99@gmail.com

SAHID AHMED
SAHID AHMED

More by SAHID AHMED

View profile
    • Like