Smart House App

Hi guys! 👋

Whenever we going outside from home, certain thoughts come to our mind like did I turn off the lights? Did I set the security alarm?

Today we glad to introduce our latest exploration Smart Home App design concept with you. This Smart Home App helps you can control the systems in your house - alarms, lighting, power consumption, etc. Using your smartphone or tablet.

What do you think about this design?

Let us know about this in the comments below 🙏

Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for the latest updates.

Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator

Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

*Customization available as per your requirement.

We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.