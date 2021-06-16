Smart House App

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys! 👋
Whenever we going outside from home, certain thoughts come to our mind like did I turn off the lights? Did I set the security alarm?
Today we glad to introduce our latest exploration Smart Home App design concept with you. This Smart Home App helps you can control the systems in your house - alarms, lighting, power consumption, etc. Using your smartphone or tablet.
What do you think about this design?
Let us know about this in the comments below 🙏
Hit "L" if you like it and follow me for the latest updates.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
Be sure to follow our @Multiqos team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Drop us a few lines at biz@multiqos.com
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@multiqos.com or https://multiqos.com/contact-us/?utm_source=Dribbble
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and don't forget to follow us!
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
*Customization available as per your requirement.
We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.