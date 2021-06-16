Balaranganath Chenna

Popup/Overlay Modal - #DailyUI16

Balaranganath Chenna
Balaranganath Chenna
  • Save
Popup/Overlay Modal - #DailyUI16 illustration ux minimal ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Popup/Overlay Modal of Pizza website - Concept Modal - Daily UI Challenge

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Balaranganath Chenna
Balaranganath Chenna

More by Balaranganath Chenna

View profile
    • Like