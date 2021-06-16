VRG Soft

Admin Panel Foody

VRG Soft
VRG Soft
  • Save
Admin Panel Foody dashboard design dashboard uiux dashboard ui ui foody product design web-design food ecommerce admin panel figma design
Download color palette

Hey, creatives!

We want to present you a small part of the project we've been working on this month. This is one of the screenshots of admin panel for grocery store.

Press ❤️ to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots 😌
Thanks for watching 💜
Here is our Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/vrgsoft/

VRG Soft
VRG Soft

More by VRG Soft

View profile
    • Like