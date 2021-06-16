Margarita
Hero illustration for jacht.digital

Hello everyone! 🙌
I am glad to share with you the hero section illustration for our client Jacht.digital who specializes in digital marketing. Our goal was to integrate the symbol of the client's spirit animal (a lion) into the illustration and create the image of powerful and competent specialists.
I hope you’ll like the illustration! 💙

💌 Share with us your idea or challenge. We are available for new projects at design@akveo.com
Akveo.Design
Akveo.Design
