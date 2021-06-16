Hero illustration for jacht.digital

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone! 🙌
I am glad to share with you the hero section illustration for our client Jacht.digital who specializes in digital marketing. Our goal was to integrate the symbol of the client's spirit animal (a lion) into the illustration and create the image of powerful and competent specialists.
I hope you’ll like the illustration! 💙
