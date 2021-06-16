Khaas- The Saree mobile App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, Dribbble World!
Here, I present my latest design exploration about a saree store mobile app called " Khaas". At this application you can find newest saree collection.
Hope you guys like my work, feel free to leave some feedbacks on the comment section. Thank you!