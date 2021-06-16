Nimra Fatima

Khaas- The Saree mobile App

Nimra Fatima
Nimra Fatima
  • Save
Khaas- The Saree mobile App clothing fashion app fashion creative app design graphic design indian app indian users indian dark ui clean minimal ui minimal design green saree app mobile app design branding ui typography
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble World!

Here, I present my latest design exploration about a saree store mobile app called " Khaas". At this application you can find newest saree collection.

Hope you guys like my work, feel free to leave some feedbacks on the comment section. Thank you!

Nimra Fatima
Nimra Fatima
Like