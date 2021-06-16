Thaisa Da Silva

The journey 🚀

Thaisa Da Silva
Thaisa Da Silva
Hire Me
  • Save
The journey 🚀 daydreaming texture shapes journey gradient illustration
Download color palette

Personal illustration celebrating my journey since leaving my home country, Brazil, 15 years ago.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Thaisa Da Silva
Thaisa Da Silva
Freelance graphic designer & illustrator ✨
Hire Me

More by Thaisa Da Silva

View profile
    • Like