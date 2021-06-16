Htet Aung Lin

Authentically Canadian
Logo Design

This is a fake project for the logo practice.
Design Brief:
- certification program that provides an identifiable label for companies
- to use on products to proudly verify that are fully made in Canada
- simple sticker or online label
- feature a prominent Canadian icon such as the red maple leaf

Credit for photos in mockups to @unsplash

