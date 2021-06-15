Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karlo Pocrnic

Reimagination of modern iOS messenger application.

Reimagination of modern iOS messenger application.
Reimagination of modern
iOS messenger application.

Complete UX process was done by UX designer by Karlo Pocrnić. Concept for this iOS messenger app is made for UpLabs challenge - Messenger App Challenge.

Whole concept was made with user centric experience in mind that allows the users to use minimal number of steps for any action which makes the experience enjoyable to use. The design is stripped to bare minimum with just a little subtle details and accents for attractive looks.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
