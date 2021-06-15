Trending designs to inspire you
Reimagination of modern
iOS messenger application.
Complete UX process was done by UX designer by Karlo Pocrnić. Concept for this iOS messenger app is made for UpLabs challenge - Messenger App Challenge.
Whole concept was made with user centric experience in mind that allows the users to use minimal number of steps for any action which makes the experience enjoyable to use. The design is stripped to bare minimum with just a little subtle details and accents for attractive looks.